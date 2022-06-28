CONWAY, Ark. – There was a close call in Conway Tuesday morning as a locomotive came to a stop just feet from a tractor-trailer stuck on a crossing.

The car-hauling semi was turning from Parkway Street onto Mill Street and crossing over the tracks around 7:50 a.m. when city officials said the vehicle get stuck.

As the driver worked to get the truck off the track, a Union Pacific engine came in from the north. According to officials with the Conway Police Department, the train was able to stop just in time.

Photo courtesy of the City of Conway

Photo courtesy of the City of Conway

Photo courtesy of the City of Conway

Officials at the scene said there were no injuries reported in the incident.

City officials said it took just over an hour to get the truck off of the tracks and get the train moving down the line.