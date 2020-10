MAYFLOWER, Ark. — Police are asking for help from the public while looking for a stolen trailer.

A trailer was stolen from the Steinway Piano Gallery in Mayflower over a week ago.

The suspects vehicle appeared to be a newer model, dark colored Dodge Ram with alloy wheels.

The trailer had the word Ozark on the top left front corner.

The trailer had the Arkansas plate number AA977923 when it was stolen.