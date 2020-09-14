Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- A Fayetteville woman faces drug-related charges after she was arrested during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Stephanie Sellers, 35, faces possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and furnishing prohibited articles charges.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was traveling on Cardinal Drive in Mountain Home when he saw a driver run a stop sign at the intersection of Cardinal Drive and First Street.

The deputy stopped the vehicle shortly after midnight Sunday, according to a news release sent by the sheriff’s office Monday.

During the traffic stop, a Mountain Home police officer arrived with his K-9 officer named Harmon.

Officials say the driver and passenger were told to get out of the vehicle and the dog sniffed around the outside of the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harmon alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle, and the passenger, identified as Sellers, told officers she had two syringes loaded with methamphetamine in her purse which was in the vehicle.

According to the news release, officers found the items and they were seized as evidence.

Sellers was arrested and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center for booking.

Officials say the driver was given a warning for the traffic violation and released.

The sheriff’s office says a jailer/matron at the detention center also found a methamphetamine smoking pipe on Sellers.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Sellers is being held on a $7,500 bond and will appear before the Baxter County Circuit Court on Thursday.

According to officials, Sellers is also being held on an outstanding warrant from the Springdale Police Department for failure to appear in court.

