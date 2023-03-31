KARK 4 News & FOX 16 News will have special live coverage Saturday morning with the latest updates on the tornado damage in the Little Rock metro and many other areas of Arkansas. Tune in live starting at 7 a.m. on-air or online at KARK.com & FOX16.com.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Traffic on Interstate 30 eastbound in Saline County has been at a standstill since an accident left diesel fuel leaking onto the roadway.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an accident shortly after 5:15 p.m. near Exit 114 .8 miles northeast of Haskell has caused all lanes of traffic to back up.

Traffic cameras with iDriveArkansas show westbound traffic backing up in the left lane and left shoulder due to oil leaking into the lane

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at exit 99 to avoid the accident site.