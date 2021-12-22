TRAFFIC ALERT: EB I-40 reopened in Lonoke County after crash involving semi

UPDATE:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation is reporting that the crash at mile marker 167.3 has now been cleared.

Lonoke Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported accident on EB I-40 near Mile Marker 167.3 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) December 23, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Eastbound traffic on Interstate 40 heading out of Little Rock is at a standstill as crews responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and pedestrian in Lonoke County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash is at Mile Marker 167.3, 4.8 miles west of Lonoke. That is just west of the Remington Road exit.

ARDOT reports that the crash happened just after 4 p.m., but there are no details as of 6 p.m. as to when the scene will be cleared. Traffic is currently backed up to the 440 Exit.

The crash is believed to also involve a pedestrian, but there is no word on the number of people injured in the crash or to the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.