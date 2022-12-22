LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multiple crashes happening in the Little Rock metro area are causing major backups as snow continues to roll into central Arkansas.

A crash on westbound I-440 just before I-30 has closed the right shoulder of the road, causing traffic to back up a couple of miles to the airport.

Another crash heading into west Little Rock on I-630 has caused traffic to slow down just west of Rodney Parham. The crash impacts the middle and outside lanes as well as the right shoulder.

ARDOT has not provided an estimate as to when either of the scenes will be cleared.

A third crash of an overturned vehicle slowed traffic near the I-40/I-430 interchange, but ARDOT reported that the scene had cleared shortly after 5 p.m.

To see the conditions before you hit the road, head to our interactive traffic map.