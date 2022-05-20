LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A crash involving at least two tractor trailers has snarled traffic on eastbound Interstate 30 in south Little Rock Friday morning.

The incident happened near exit 129 near the I-30 – I-430 interchange.

There has been no information released about anyone injured in the crash at this time.

The inside and middle lanes of traffic and the inside shoulder are being blocked by the wreck, but some traffic is getting past on the right shoulder.

According to the iDriveArkansas system, traffic is starting to back up between the Ambassador Drive and Otter Creek exits.

To see the latest road condition near you, head to our Traffic Map page.