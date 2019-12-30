Town still cleaning up after tornado

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) – The tornado that ripped through the City of Tyronza happened a little over two months ago, forcing the city to put back the pieces one at a time.

The improvements can be seen little by little. Streets were slowly cleared, power restored and roofs replaced.

Strangers came to the city to lend a helping hand to those in need. Food was cooked and shared by all.

Tyronza Mayor Charles Glover is sincere in his reflections to Oct. 21, 2019.

“It sure makes you realize what a lot of nice people we have in Northeast Arkansas,” he says.

Now, the cleanup can be clearly seen, but there are still improvements to be made.

One house, in particular, has seen no progress.

“It is an eyesore and it is a danger,” he says.

Wells Fargo, a financial service company, held the house under foreclosure.

At an auction, there were plans for the house to be sold to the highest bidder. A Tyronza resident brought to their attention that the home still has a tree through the roof.

Now, the city is working to figure out what they’re going to do with the property.

“If they don’t do something, it’ll have to be condemned,” he says.

He’s afraid curious children will find their way to the property and hurt themselves.

The other end of town has been cleaned up, almost back to normal prior to Oct. 21.

However, where the gas station once stood, there is now nothing.

Mayor Glover says the owners have plans to rebuild.

“It’s going to be expanded a little bit,” he says. “[The owner] figured since it got torn down to the ground and we’re going to build back, let’s just make it a little bigger.”

The new and improved gas station is expected to be completed in two months.

The city of Tyronza, on behalf of Mayor Glover, say they are so thankful for all the help they have received.