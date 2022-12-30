NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As people gear up for their New Year’s Eve celebrations safety should be top of mind as the Little Rock based Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) says they see double the amount of car accidents on New Year’s Eve.

This coming as a local tow trucking company is hoping to lower those numbers.

North Little Rock’s J Hook Tow Trucking Company General Manager, Tim Moody says they will be offering free rides and tows to those on New Year’s Eve, especially for those drinking.

“If you feel like you’re too intoxicated to drive, call us and we will come to pick you and the car up and we will tow you home for free,” Moody said.

Moody says they have been offering the free services on New Year’s Eve for about 12 years helping “probably hundreds” of people.

“We’re saving lives. We want to save the person that’s intoxicated and the person they may hit,” Moody said.

Chris Marshall, Operations Director for MEMS says they see the most car accidents during New Year’s Eve.

“We have seen that it doubles on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.” Marshall goes on to say that “last New Year’s Eve was approximately 75 car accidents.”

Marshall says MEMS staff prepared to assist during the holiday.

“We staff and have ambulances all over the city of Little Rock, North Little Rock and the areas we serve,” Marshall said.

He says those who do drink during the holiday should not be overconfident when it comes to driving.

“If you have had any time of alcohol, it is best to make sure you found a ride,” Marshall said.

A ride Moody says their company J Hook is happy to service.

“There’s no sense in going to jail and losing your driver’s license just call us and we will get you home safely,” Moody said.

Moody says he hopes to help everyone see their loved ones in the new year.

“We all have families a lot of us do, we have kids at home that expect us to come home and you know these accidents can be very fatal,” Moody said.

To contact J Hook for services you can call 501- 955-2400.