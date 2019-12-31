Top 10 Arkansas stories of 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 2019 is coming to a close and over the last 12 months Arkansas has seen it’s fair share of trending news, Aaron Nolan has more on the top 10 stories of the year for the natural state.

We start with one of the most bizarre stories at number 10, two men in Northwest Arkansas take turns shooting each other while wearing bullet proof vests neither was hurt, both were arrested.

At number 9, a story that not only griped the state, but also the nation, a deputy in Faulkner County was fired after video surfaced of him shooting a dog, this happened in January and the dog survived the shooting.

Number 8, in April when Eric Musselman was hired to coach basketball at Arkansas. He started off with 8 straight wins and has a really good recruiting class next year.

At number 7, a story no one expected in October. The Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock found a crypt under the campus. Rain opened a small hole to reveal what lied beneath.

Coming in at number 6, the second consecutive trip to the College World Series for the Razorback Baseball Team.

Number 5. This was from April and it trended quickly.. A Bald Eagle was found shot in Drew County, during the investigation it was found the Eagle was likely tending to her next when killed.

Coming in at number 4, it was a family despite that ended with two sisters dead and their mother leaving the scene. According to surveillance from a Hot Springs beauty salon shop there was a fight between the sisters and an employee.

At number 3, this is another one that trended nationally. Mahogeny Wade of Little Rock, turned bullying into a model contract. Mahogney told us she was once bullied for how she looked, she’s now a major model who tours all over the world.

Number 2 it the final hog story, and this one continued for months. The hogs won 2 games this year leading to an in-season firing of Chad Morris, and earlier this month Sam Pittman was hired as the next head hog.

The top story is one that we focused on for weeks if not months.. The historic flooding of the Arkansas River from the delta to central Arkansas all the way to the river valley. The river water levels seem to affect everything and everybody this past spring.