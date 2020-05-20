Tontitown Grape Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 122nd Tontitown Grape Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was scheduled for August 4-8.

You can read the entire press release below:

It is with a heavy heart, we are announcing the cancellation of this year’s 122nd Tontitown Grape Festival. This year’s Festival was scheduled to run Tuesday-Saturday, August 4th-8th.

Due to the changing circumstances and unforeseen future due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we feel this decision must be made in order to protect the safety of both our volunteers and attendees.

Like most events of this nature, there is much preparation months in advance. We waited until the last possible moment to come to the best decision possible, and it is with very heavy hearts this decision was made. This is a new realization we face with the uncertainty of what is to come. We want to say thank you for the continued years of support from our sponsors, advertisers and of course the hundreds of volunteers that have made the Tontitown Grape Festival such a beloved event for Northwest Arkansas. Please know that we will be looking forward to seeing all of you in 2021!!

