Todd Tongen, former KARK on-air personality, dies in Florida
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A former KARK on-air personality from the 1980s has died in Florida.
Local 10 News (WPLG) in Miami reports that Todd Tongen, 56, was found dead at his home on Monday morning.
Tongen had worked for WPLG since 1989, the year he left KARK after a three-year stint as a feature reporter and weatherman.
"From 1986 to 1989, Tongen was a feature reporter and weatherman at KARK-TV in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he once ate crawfish with future President Bill Clinton," the Miami station's report said.
Click here to read the full report from WPLG.
