Today in History, February 15

by: AP Newsroom

Februrary 15th, 1898:

(“We Have Remembered the Maine”)

The US battleship Maine mysteriously blows up in the harbor of Havana, Cuba, then a Spanish colony.

More than 260 crew members on board are killed in the blast. War breaks out between the US and Spain months later.

1989:

The Soviet Union says the last of its troops have left Afghanistan, ending more than nine years of military intervention.

A few years later, the Taliban seize power in Afghanistan, establishing a theocracy and providing a base for Osama bin Laden.

In 2001, bin Laden’s al-Qaida network masterminds the September 11th terrorist attacks in the United States.

1564:

Galileo, the astronomer whose discoveries drew the wrath of the Catholic Church’s Inquisition, is born in Pisa, Italy.

And 1820:

(“Columbia’s Daughters” from Smithonsian’s “Song of the Suffragettes”)

Susan B. Anthony, the suffragist who fought for the right of women to vote in America, is born in Adams, Massachusetts.

