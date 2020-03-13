TobyMac concert scheduled for tonight has been postponed

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — TobyMac announced today he will be postponing his March, 13 show.

It is with a heavy heart but a responsible mind that I have to announce the remaining 10 shows of the Hits Deep Tour are being postponed until August.

We are at this very moment completely setup at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and regretfully but responsibly won’t be able to play tonight.

We love you guys and are so thankful for you. We encourage you to be safe, pray, and care for your families. We have faced so much lately, but I am holding on (with everything in me) to the promise, that He is a good, good Father, and I will stand on that.

TobyMac