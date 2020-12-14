Toad Suck Park reopens Tuesday

CONWAY, Ark.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Little Rock District says Toad Suck Park near Conway will be available for reservations beginning Tuesday.

USACE closed Toad Suck Park during the historic spring flood of 2019.

According to officials, there was widespread damage that required extensive repairs, including replacing 11 culverts, rebuilding or hardening multiple campsites and removing debris.

Repair on the park began in October 2019 for minor work using in-house resources.

A contract was awarded in February 2020 to rehabilitate campsites, electrical, plumbing issues, septic systems, painting and more.

USACE says about $1.3 million in flood supplemental funds were used to repair the damage to Toad Suck Park.

Officials say drive-up camping will not be allowed due to COVID-19 related issues. To reserve a campsite at Toad Suck Park, visit recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777.