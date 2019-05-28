Toad Suck Park closed because of water levels in Perry County Video

PERRY COUNTY, Ark.-Flooding from the Arkansas River continues to reach record-breaking levels threatening homes and businesses.

It's all team work in the small town of Toad Suck in Perry County. ‬

Toad Suck Park is completely under water. Several people said they didn't expect the flooding to get this bad.

"Just like everyone else we have a community in need and try to help people save what they can," Florence Rappold said.

‪Volunteers spent the day filling sand bags as they prepare for the historic flooding from the Arkansas River. ‬

"We've seen it bad but not this bad that is expected," Rappold said.

‪Toad Suck Park closed Monday because of the water.

‪"It's crazy honestly it's terrifying," one woman said.

‪Street signs and a playground all under water. ‬

‪"This is going to be the historical record. In 1990 the flood stage was at 282.9 this time they're predicting 285.5," County Judge Toby Davis said.

‪Affecting other cities like Toad Suck, Houston, Conway along with Perry and Faulkner counties. ‬

‪"We know that this are see the worse that it's ever seen. You've got crop land you got homes and then the fact that some roads are cut off you've got people I distress that can't get to their appointment for dialysis things of that nature," State senator Jason Rapert said.

‪People who live along Toad Suck Lane were evacuated from their home. ‬

"Last night it was barely up to my house. I went down there today and everything is just full of water. It's absolutely horrible," Gretchen Carden said.

‪A time that will go down in history for Arkansas bringing people together.

‪"I just appreciate how the entire community had gotten together and helped every single person out," Carden said.

The river is expected to crest at Toad Suck Sunday, June 2.

There are several churches In Perry County that is open to people in need:

Journey Church in Perryville

Houston Assembly of God

Perry Methodist Church

Bible Baptist Church in Perry

You can call (501) 889-5128 for more information.

Officials are keeping a close eye on Tucker Creek in Conway and the Fourche Lafave River.