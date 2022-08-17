LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The statewide average of a gallon of gas continues to fall, with drivers in the Natural State now paying the lowest cost in the country.

According to a report from AAA Wednesday, Arkansas drivers are paying $3.35 per gallon. That’s 10 cents less than last week and 49 cents lower than the current national average of $3.94.

Central Arkansas drivers in Little Rock and North Little Rock are paying an average of $3.40 per gallon. Drivers in Jonesboro are paying the least in the state at $3.30. Pine Bluff drivers are paying the most in the state at $3.63, but still 56 cents less than last month’s prices.

Gas prices have seen a steady decrease this month and the current price of crude oil has fallen to levels not seen since late January 2022, which will continue to impact the price of gas.

AAA recent survey found that nearly two-thirds of drivers have changed their driving habits, however end of summer leisure travel is still expected.

“As long as the crude oil market remains stable, pump prices have the potential to continue to fall,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “That’s welcome news for drivers planning end of summer road trips, which remained the preferred method of travel this year despite higher prices.”

In the country, California continues to have highest prices for a gallon of gas at $5.34, a $1.89 more than the average price of gas in Arkansas.

