LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When the forecast is expected to have freezing temperatures, business increases at Discount Tire and Breaks in Little Rock.

Manager, Jacob Lawson, said people are expecting something to go wrong with their vehicles during the winter.

If you plan to hit the road during this time, Lawson said that checking your tires and breaks should be number one on the to-do list to keep you from sliding.

“If you get into some inclement weather, every little foot matters. That extra little bit can help you stop early enough,” Lawson said.

Lawson said that making sure your car battery is in good shape is the next important car feature to get checked. He said cold temperatures can really drain the battery.

To help with that, start your car to let your vehicle warm up. Lawson said this is a good tip whether or not you’ll be hitting the road.

“Even if you are not getting out, it’s always good to run your car 15 to 20 minutes at a time. In the morning especially, and even in the evening,” Lawson said.

Lawson said to listen to your car. Unusual noises are a major sign that indicates to get your vehicle checked out.

“When you start to hear some squeaking or grinding, especially with your breaks, that will tell you your breaks aren’t really adequate for this kind of weather,” Lawson said.

Lawson said he’s seen people ignore the signs, leading to a minor problem turning into a major problem that can cost more to repair.

He also said to make sure to pack your car accordingly with jumper cables, flashlights, extra batteries, blankets, food, drink, and anything else you feel is needed in case you find yourself stranded.

For all these tips, he said it’s best to be proactive than reactive, which could save you some money.