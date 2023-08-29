Tipton & Hurst is giving back to the communities it serves.

Howard Hurst joined KARK 4 Today to talk about the Charity in Bloom program and how it is helping the Humane Society of Pulaski County.

Hurst said the program makes it possible for a portion of the proceeds to go to the local animal shelter. The flower shop has a midsummer collection that features bright and colorful sunflowers, roses with a variety of vase and basket choices.

Tipton & Hurst has locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway and Pine Bluff. To check out what’s available online, visit TiptonHurst.com.