Timeline: LRSD local control struggles

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There have been several developments over the last few weeks in the struggle for the Little Rock School District to regain local control.

Here is a timeline of events:

On Sept. 20, the State Board of Education voted to return local control to the Little Rock School District (LRSD) with limited authority. The Little Rock School District has been under state control since January of 2015.

On Oct. 9, thousands of people gathered at Central High School for a candlelight vigil in response to the State Board of Education proposal that maintains control of LRSD schools with an “F” grade. The decision is being viewed by community members as segregation, since the schools rating F are prominently minority schools.

On Oct. 10, the State Board of Education unanimously passes two measures to put LRSD on a pathway to local control, but takes away negotiating power from the Little Rock Education Association. The board also voted to re-instate the Fair Dismissal Act for district teachers. The Arkansas Education Association released a statement after the board’s decisions, which read in part, “The state Board of Education made clear their lack of concern for the students, educators and community of Little Rock. Despite overwhelming opposition, the board has decided to use every tool at their disposal to re-segregate our schools and degrade the professionalism of the district’s educators.”

The State Board of Education still has to determine how the transition will be made from state to local control.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play.