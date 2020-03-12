Thursday Evening’s Severe Weather Potential, 3/12/2020

Severe Weather is possible Thursday evening across Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas probably has the least chance, but thunderstorms may form on the edge of NWA and Central AR around 5 PM, Thursday. Individual storms should move east as the overall line of storms progresses southeast ahead of a cold front that will pass through the state overnight. Watch the above video to see when those storms may move through different areas of the state.



The Storm Prediction Center gives most of Arkansas a 15% or “Slight” Risk of severe storms. That means there is a 15% chance of a severe weather event happening within 25 miles of any point within the yellow area. There is a 5% chance of a severe weather event happening within 25 miles of any point within the green area. It is a 30% chance for far Northeast Arkansas.

That above forecasted probability for any type of severe weather. These below are the forecasted breakdown for each type: tornado, damaging wind, and large hail.

The yellow area in far Northeast Arkansas into the Ohio Valley is for a complex of storms expected Thursday afternoon. That area also is hatched. That means there is 10% probability of an EF-2 or greater strength tornado. Most of Arkansas either a 5% or 2% probability of a tornado occuring within 25 miles of a given point.

By the end of the night, most damage and severe weather that occurs may be from damaging wind gusts. Most of Arkansas has a 15% probability of it happening within 25 miles of a given point.

As with most severe storms they may be hail. Most of Arkansas has a 15% chance of large hail within 25 miles of a given point. Large hail is defined by hail 1″ (Quarter-size) or greater.



Stay Weather Aware Thursday evening. Our latest WebCast is located Here.