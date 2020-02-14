Three people charged in connection to scheme of smuggling contraband in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Three people have been charged with plotting and scheming to introduce contraband into the Baxter County Detention Center after an investigation from Thursday, February 13th, at the Baxter County Courts Complex building.

Jail Corporal Andrew Hollis was at the Courts Complex guarding jail inmates. While there, he found a package in the bathroom containing tobacco, smokeless tobacco, marijuana wax, lighters, and rolling papers. These were packaged to be prepared for concealment by one of the inmates underneath a jail uniform. After reviewing video surveillance footage, JARRED CODDINGTON, who is out on bail on previous drug charges, could be seen going into the bathroom. He was followed by a female that was later identified as STACY MARLOWE. She stood watch as CODDINGTON went into the bathroom. After approximately 30 seconds, CODDINGTON peered out and seemed to call out to MARLOWE. He then held open the door of the men’s bathroom while MARLOWE went inside while he stood watch outside. MARLOWE was in the bathroom for just a few seconds, after when she exited and both she and CODDINGTON walked away together. Additional video footage showed the two of them together at different times and different locations within the Courts Complex.

A Sheriff’s Investigator then located CODDINGTON and took him aside for questioning about the incident. CODDINGTON at first denied going into the bathroom. When confronted with evidence, CODDINGTON insisted he did not know the female and claimed he never saw her enter the men’s bathroom. When confronted with additional video evidence, CODDINGTON changed his story again, but denied knowing the female’s name.

Further investigation involved listening to numerous recorded phone calls between STACY MARLOWE and her husband, TROY MARLOWE, who is an inmate at the Detention Center on calls made from the Detention Center’s inmate p hone system. During these calls, there was extensive conversation between the two of them making plans to drop contraband at the Courts Complex to be smuggled back into the Detention Center. There were specific details as to how to package the contraband and how to conceal it. TROY MARLOWE called STACY MARLOWE from the Detention Center several times while she was at the Courts Complex and gave her additional instructions. After CODDINGTON had been detained and arrested, investigators found an additional recorded phone call conversation between the two MARLOWES discussing CODDINGTON’S arrest.

JARRED LEE CODDINGTON, 24 year old of Mountain Home, was again booked into the Detention Center on a charges of:

Furnishing Prohibited Articles – Felony

Conspiracy – Felony

CODDINGTON is being held without bond pending an appearance before a Circuit Judge next week. Records indicate that he has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center a total of 21 times since 2017.

TROY E. MARLOWE, 48 years old of rural Mountain Home and already an inmate at the Detention Center on drug charges has been charged additionally with:

Furnishing Prohibited Articles – Felony

Conspiracy – Felony

TROY MARLOWE is already being held on $100,000 bond on his previous charges, and will appear before the Circuit Court to answer these new charges at a later date. This will result in his 3rd booking record in Baxter County since 2019.

STACY DIANNE MARLOWE, 48 years of age and not currently in custody, is being charged with the same two felony offenses, and a bench warrant for her arrest is in the process of being issued. She is already out of custody on bail on previous felony drug charges following her arrest on January 6th by the Arkansas State Police.