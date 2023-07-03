LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The sounds of reconstruction mix with the sounds of frustration as time is running out for tornado survivors who still need to apply for FEMA assistance.

If you suffered damage from the March 31 tornado outbreak in Pulaski, Lonoke, and Cross Counties, Monday is the last day you can apply online or over the phone.

To date, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded over $8.6M in individual or household assistance to more than 3,500 applicants in Arkansas. Brian Roper is not one of them.

“You don’t give a date. You say we’re going to do it until it’s done,” Roper stated.

Roper lives in Little Rock and said he didn’t receive any aid from FEMA. He also said he had not gotten around to finishing the process.

“I didn’t have time for them. I had no time. I had too many people here. I had too many things happening in my backyard, my side yard, my front yard, my roof,” Roper admitted.

“They need to extend it and come to us and walk us through the process, which is an incredibly confusing process,” Roper added.

There is still sheet metal in one of Roper’s trees and several stumps in his yard. Roper said while his homeowner’s insurance will help rebuild the structure of his house, he is stuck spending thousands on his yard.

“They wanted $700 to remove each root ball. I had 12, and I have to pay that out of pocket, ridiculous,” Roper said.

While his repairs have far to go, Matthew Kamphuis’s home is almost back to where it started three months ago. He can’t say the same about his wallet because of $50,000 of damage from a tree falling on his home.

Kamphuis said he applied for FEMA and home insurance assistance “as soon as possible”. While insurance has been fighting him for every penny, he says FEMA awarded him $10,000 to get his repairs started.

“Of course not as much as I would have liked, but I guess any help is better than none,” Kamphuis said.

He admitted applying was a challenging process, requiring time online and on the phone in his case, but he’s glad he gathered his documents and did it.

“If you haven’t, I would definitely recommend doing that,” Kamphuis said.

But not everyone will take the advice to heart. Roper stated applying for FEMA is not worth it for him.

“There’s not enough time. It’s a waste of my time,” Roper said.

FEMA says the fastest and easiest way to apply is online at www.disasterassistance.gov. If you can’t apply online, call 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open until 10 Monday, July 3.

The city of Little Rock is also wrapping up some of its disaster recovery efforts.

According to Aaron Sadler, spokesman for Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s office, the contracted debris removal company is conducting a final sweep of impacted areas that is estimated to finish next week.

For additional material that was not placed curbside by the deadline of June 25, Sadler said the property owner will have to make arrangements with a private hauler to dispose of the materials at a proper facility.