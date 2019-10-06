Three Little Rock Middle Schools receives new learning tools from Verizon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students at three Little Rock Middle Schools have a new high tech learning tool thanks to Verizon.

Today was Launch Day as students from Mabelville, Mann Magnet, and Cloverdale Middle Schools received more than 23-Hundred IPads.

The program is a part of the Verizon Innovative Learning Initiative. The children at Cloverdale Middle School got a first look at how the technology and also got some hands-on experience with some basic drone training.

The program has committed a total of $400 million to help students enhance their learning by infusing the technology into the school’s curriculum.

The Verizon investment in the Little Rock School District totals $5.4 million.

Since 2012, the Verizon innovative learning program has committed a total of $400 million to schools across the country.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Get Your Arkansas State Fair Tickets!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss