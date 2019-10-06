Three Little Rock Middle Schools receives new learning tools from Verizon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students at three Little Rock Middle Schools have a new high tech learning tool thanks to Verizon.

Today was Launch Day as students from Mabelville, Mann Magnet, and Cloverdale Middle Schools received more than 23-Hundred IPads.

The program is a part of the Verizon Innovative Learning Initiative. The children at Cloverdale Middle School got a first look at how the technology and also got some hands-on experience with some basic drone training.

The program has committed a total of $400 million to help students enhance their learning by infusing the technology into the school’s curriculum.

The Verizon investment in the Little Rock School District totals $5.4 million.

