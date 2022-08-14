NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Two men and a woman are dead after being struck on the I-430 river bridge early Saturday.

34-year-old Takoiya Flowers, and 52-year-old Gary Plaster were struck and killed along with the driver of a disabled vehicle, 53-year-old Kenneth Scott.

It happened shortly before 3:00 a.m.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, Flowers and Plaster were attempting to help Scott, whose car had been damaged in a previous accident.

A wreck involving a truck and at least two cars has all southbound lanes of I-430 shut down over the AR River. Traffic is backed up for miles.

The three were struck by a semi.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.