Three donors give funds for bronze Babe Ruth statue at Hot Springs baseball complex

FILE – This undated file photo shows Babe Ruth. The bat used by the legendary baseball player to hit his 500th home run was auctioned on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 for more than $1 million. SCP Auctions didn’t identify the buyer. The auction was held in Laguna Niguel, California. (AP Photo/File)

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. — Three Hot Springs donors will provide the funds for the creation of an 8-foot-tall bronze statue of baseball legend Babe Ruth for installation at the city’s new Majestic Park baseball complex.

The donors are Dr. Robert Muldoon, M.D., the Hamby Family in honor of the late Daniel B. Hamby Jr., and Lee Beasley.

“These three donors have enabled us to create an artwork that will stand as an object of pride for our city and also as a guiding light for the kids of Hot Springs who will benefit for years to come from the healthy recreational opportunity Majestic Park will provide for them and future generations,” Minnie Lenox, a member of the board of directors of The Friends of Majestic Park, said. “All Hot Springs residents are grateful to them for their generosity and for their affection for their hometown as shown by their support of this project.”

No public funds were used to fund the statue, which is being created by Pennsylvania sculptor Chad Fisher of Fisher Sculpture.

The bigger-than-life-size bronze statue will be one of only three bronze depictions of Ruth in the world.

Ruth trained and played at the Majestic Park location in 1915 and went on to become the most famous baseball player in history. The other two statues are in Baltimore and Japan.

Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said the statue is certain to become a tourism attraction.

“Baseball fans from everywhere will come to see this monument to the most famous man who ever played the game,” Arrison said. “It will outlast all of us and stand tall in front of Majestic Park for future generations to remind them of the history of the site and our community.”

The sculpture will depict Ruth in his New York Yankees uniform just after he has swung the bat, watching as another home run sails toward the outfield fence.