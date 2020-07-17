Three ATU students named Gilman Scholars

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (News release)– Three Arkansas Tech University students have earned the Gilman International Scholarship from the U.S. Department of State.

Eden Pinkston, Kacy Watkins and Danile Delgado were recently notified of their awards after applying for the scholarship through the ATU Office of Distinguished Scholarships.

Pinkston is a junior graphic design major from Bergman.

Watkins is a junior English education major from Hector.

Delgado is a junior mathematics educator major from Clarksville.

According to the program website, the U.S. Department of State Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program enables students to study or intern abroad and develop skills deemed critical to national security and economic prosperity. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001.

Visit www.atu.edu/academics/nifs.php to learn more about the ATU Office of Distinguished Scholarships.

Learn more about study abroad opportunities at ATU by visiting www.atu.edu/studyabroad.