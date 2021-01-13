Thousands of chickens killed in Drew County fire

DREW COUNTY, Ark.- An overnight fire killed thousands of chickens in Drew County when the coop went up in flames.

The Drew County Sheriff’s Office said two chicken houses were involved. One is a total loss while the other has major damage.

The Sheriff’s office said a deputy saw the glow from the first while patrolling the area around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

DCSO said the deputy work up the property caretaker who was sleeping in his trailer just a couple hundred feet from the fire.

About 8,000 chickens were killed in the fire.

We spoke with the owner on the phone, he said his main focus is cleaning up and getting everything back on track.