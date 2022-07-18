PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – In the midst of this extreme heat, many Arkansans have been without power.

Nearly a third of the outages in Arkansas have been reported in Logan and Pulaski County while more than 300 people are without power in Arkansas county.

Brandi Hinkle with Entergy Arkansas reports it could be as late as 10:00 tonight before some people see their power come back on.

One Little Rock woman, Jacqueline Badgett said she has been without power since 2:30 Monday morning.

“I got up and I kept calling and kept calling trying to get more information,” Badgett said.

Thankfully, she said her husband got a generator in the house that is making it bearable until her power comes back on.

Jacqueline is one of about 15,000 who lost her power according to Hinkle.

As of this afternoon, about 2,000 were still without it.

“With the heat right now we know that if not everyone can keep their home cool right now it can be dangerous so we’re working as quickly as we can to restore power.”

Hinkle said another concern is the crews going out to actually fox those outages. Because it is so hot and humid, there is a concern for their own safety as they try to restore power quickly for so many families.

Hinkle also said the outage was caused by damage from Sunday night’s storm. She added that there is quite a bit of debris for crews to pick up as well so she asks for everyone’s patience during this clean-up process.