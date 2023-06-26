LONOKE, Ark. – In Lonoke County Monday, thousands of customers are left without power after hurricane-like winds ripped through the cities.

No power means no air conditioning, and the Arkansas heat is in full swing.

“There’s nothing like an Arkansas summer with the humidity, maybe Texas has us beat, maybe,” Lonoke County resident Allen Smith said.

“With the heat… no power… it’s hot,” another man without power in Lonoke County, Timothy Terry said.

The hum of generators fills the silence in the air after thousands of customers in Lonoke County were left in the dark after severe storms Sunday night.

“We were like oh Lord what are we going to do, because we use the air conditioner, it’s our way to survive, A/C, especially in the summer,” Terry said.

Generators have been the lifeline for Timothy Terry and his family.

Just down the road, his other neighbors aren’t so lucky.

Allen Smith said he was home when the storms hit Sunday night.

“I have never seen any straight-line winds like this. I mean, it hit fast,” Smith stated.

That is 70 to 80 mph winds, bringing down powerlines and large limbs.

“It was out all over town. I mean, nowhere in Lonoke had power, nowhere,” Smith said.

Electrical companies worked tirelessly to try and get power restored, but they are informing those in the community to prepare for days without power.

“They say it could be 10 o’clock tonight, I got 2 or 3 text messages from Entergy but you know how that goes, it could be 10 o’clock maybe not could be tomorrow, could be Wednesday,” Smith stated.

“I would love it to be able to turn my A/C on, lay in my bed nice and comfortable and not burn up,” Terry said.