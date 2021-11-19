Thousands get Thanksgiving meals at drive-through food giveaway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Three thousand Arkansas families received free meals ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday Friday.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission partnered with Power 92 Jams, Arkansas Food Bank, and Tyson foods to give away food to people who may need it.

When the commission had the event last year, they had a huge turnout and gave away 1,500 boxes of food so they knew it would be bigger this year, so they doubled the amount of food.

The line for Friday’s food giveaway in Little Rock started before the sun came up. The first car was there at 5 a.m. and another at 6 a.m. followed by more and more.

Then the rest of the people followed. The lines were so long throughout Downtown Little Rock, some cars were spilling onto Interstate 630. This was all before the event started at noon.

Colbert got there after the first dozen cars and when she looked behind her to see the rest of the line, she was surprised.

“Oh my goodness,” Colbert said. “It’s so many people here but this is great.”

All these people lined up for the drive-through food giveaway.

“We wanted to reach out to our resources and bring food through the food depo, through Tyson and they blessed up with an opportunity to really help others,” DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, said.

“God says be a cheerful giver,”, Grammy award-winning rapper Yo-yo said. “And to see people dancing and all excited and to see this line so long, it shows people have rid their pride and they feel comfortable coming out and saying, ‘hey listen I need a little help.’”

Yo-yo also lent a helping hand.

“I’m happy to be here dancing and happy to contribute and just bring my relationships, my resources,” Yo-yo said.

And with the good weather and music, it put people in a good spirit Friday. It gave around 3,000 people who needed assistance a sense of hope.

“There’s so many people that don’t have anything and I’ve been out of work since the pandemic started,” Colbert said.

Another reason to say thanks this holiday season.

“I have grandchildren at home, and this is helping me out a whole lot, with the food,” Colbert said.

The Commission was also able to give away food to some people who didn’t have cars and walked past and noticed the event. Now they are working on a Christmas event where they will feed more families and give away toys.