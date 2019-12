SARDIS, Ark. — Anyone missing a potbelly pig??

This piggy has been seen at multiple houses in Sardis wondering around.

Photo by: Kristen Oldham





Photo by: Kristen Oldham

He is very friendly and someone in that area is defiantly missing a loved one.

Even these men were frightened of this crazed creature and jumped into their truck.

The pig was only wanting to play, or to be pet.

If you know anyone who is looking for their pig, it’s been spotted in the Sardis area, and he seems extremely friendly.