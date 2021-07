MONROE COUNTY, Ark. — The Monroe County Quorum Court voted to close the county jail as of August 1, according to the Sheriff.

The Monroe County Sheriff said he will only be able to have five people in his custody at a time and they must be housed in a different county.

The Sheriff said the Quorum Court voted to close the jail because of staffing issues.

“This a gross negligence by the Quorum Court,” Monroe County Sheriff Michael Neal, said. “This has put all of Monroe County in jeopardy.”