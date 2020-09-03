Third tornado confirmed from Tuesday’s storms, National Weather Service reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The National Weather Service reports three tornados during Tuesday’s storms.

One tornado was reported in Shady Grove with 75 MPH winds. The length of the path was 3.2 miles and the path width of the tornado was 50 yards.

The tornado started in Faulkner County three miles northwest of Wooster and ended in three miles northwest of Greenbrier in Faulkner County.

Video shows a tornado southwest of the Shady Grove community off of State Highway 285. Ground survey information showed this EF0 tornado caused some damage to trees. This tornado lifted shortly after crossing Burkett Flat Road, with additional tree damage observed.

The second tornado confirmed was an EF1 tornado that was reported in Conway County. The tornado had 90 MPH wind, 3.2 miles in path length, and 100 yards in path width.

The tornado started two miles northeast of Plumerville and ended three miles north of Menifee in Conway County.

This tornado started along Carney Valley Road northeast of Plumberville and moved northeast near the intersection of Mt. Olive and Chapel Roads before lifting after. Damage consisted of mainly tree damage, along with damage to outbuildings and minor damage to a couple of homes.

The third tornado reported was an EF2 in Cleburne County with 115 MPH winds, 5.3 miles in length, and 150 yards wide.

The tornado started 4 miles south of Heber Springs and ended five miles southeast of Heber Springs in Cleburne County.

This tornado formed near Candlestick Road east of Highway 5, damaging several trees and an outbuilding. The tornado continued northeast damaging more trees and outbuildings along Blakey Circle and Blakey Road.

The tornado then went northeast crossing the Little Red River along Wildflower Road, snapping many trees. This is where the strongest winds were recorded. The tornado went away shortly after.