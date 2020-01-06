UPDATE: Family remembers father murdered in Sherwood home

Update:

SHERWOOD, Ark. – A grieving Central Arkansas family is left without many answers after a young father was murdered in his Sherwood home.

Last Friday, police found Steve Lutman dead inside his home on Markhaven Drive.

“You broke our hearts for what? You took my brother from me,” said Lutman’s sister Stephanie Choate. “Losing him was the hardest things I’ve ever lost in my life.”

Police say they found the body of Brittney Bell in the driveway. Investigators believe the killers took Bell’s 6-year-old son, which prompted an Amber Alert and manhunt.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the little boy that lost his mother that day,” Choate said. “We do not know who she was, but we can only imagine going through our own grief and knowing that little boy will grow up without a mother.”

Police say the little boy was found safe and reunited with family Friday afternoon.

Napolean Haire and Gabrille Hill are in the Pulaski County Jail facing capital murder charges as well as charges linked to the Amber Alert.

Choate says that’s all her family knows about what happened.

“That’s what I think is bothering the family so much is the unknown,” she said. “We still don’t know the cause of death. We still don’t know what my brother went through.”

That’s giving her little comfort as she mourns her brother, who’s also a father who will never see his 2-year-old son grow up.

“He loved his family, through and through and was there for them no matter what,” Choate added.

Despite the violence that took him, Choate says she wants her brother to be remembered by his loving legacy.

“His heart was so big,” Choate said. “He would do anything he could to help a person.”

Choate also had a message for whoever is responsible for tearing her family apart.

“I hope God has mercy on your souls,” she said.

Police also arrested Brandi Purtle. She’s facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and hindering apprehension.

Original story:

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A third person was arrested today in connection to the double homicide in the 100 block of Markhaven in Sherwood on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Police say, Gabrielle “Elle” Hill was arrested today and charged with Capital Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Theft, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

She is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.