LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Protesters are sitting on the steps at Little Rock City Hall Monday morning.

Protesters in Arkansas and across the country are demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis Police on May 25.

Some of the protesters say they were at the protest Sunday night in Conway.

Many of the protesters at City Hall say they’ve been tear-gassed over the last few days while peacefully protesting.

"No Hate in our State"

The protest at Little Rock City Hall has grown. Some of the people here were at protests last night in Conway. Many of them say they've been tear gassed over the last few days while peacefully protesting. pic.twitter.com/y4DwqsgXiJ — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) June 1, 2020