LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mega Millions drew for its $830M jackpot Tuesday night, and plenty in Arkansas were among the hopefuls to win.

It’s the third-largest payout in the game’s history but winning will take more than good luck because the odds to match all six numbers are one in 302,675,360.

If you tried to win the mega millions this time around, you would have had better luck rolling 10 dice at once and all of them landing on 6, meeting three strangers on an elevator and you all having the same birthday, or being dealt the ace, king, queen, jack, and 10 of spades in that order.

But if you want to win, you have to play. That’s the mindset Herman Easley had at the Broadway Food Mart in Little Rock.

“I gamble, so if I’m a gambler I may as well take a chance of winning something that will pay off,” Easley asserted.

He bought two tickets because he was looking for any way to beat the odds with what he called, “The winning tickets.” He’s so convinced he knows exactly what he’ll do with his piece of the $830M winnings.

“Buy an island. Move my family there,” Easley said.

Other people like Shindera Lewis have less grand desires. “Everybody says pay bills, take a vacation, but help others you know. Also splurge,” Lewis said.

She didn’t plan to buy a ticket when she entered the store to buy gas but decided with the money pot so high, she might as well take a chance.

In Lewis’ words, “You don’t have anything to lose really but a lot to gain.”

If you do want to move the odds closer to your favor though, you could buy more tickets. For example, if you bought 100 tickets instead of just one, you’d move your odds from one in 300 million to one in three million.