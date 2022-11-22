LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Christmas shoppers in central Arkansas, get ready to think big and shop small this weekend.

The Think Big Shop Small Jingle at the Market event will have holiday arts, crafts and over 80 small business vendors, kid-friendly action stations including Letters to Santa, Reindeer Food Making and holiday crafts.

The event will be located at the Little Rock River Market Pavilions, 400 President Clinton Avenue, Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The big man himself – Santa and his friend Rudy the Reindeer will be available for families to take their own pictures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free admission and open to the public.

For more information about Think Big Shop Small – Jingle at the River Market, go to RiverMarket.info or LittleRock.com.