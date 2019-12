Fort Smith, Ark. (News Release) – Duane (DAK) Kees, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas; announced that on December 16, 2019, three (3) individuals were sentenced by the United States District Court for their roles in a methamphetamine trafficking ring which operated in Boone and Carroll Counties in Arkansas and other jurisdictions such as California and Iowa. This investigation and prosecution operation lasted from approximately February of 2019 through today’s final sentencing hearing. The Honorable Judge P.K. Holmes, III presided over the sentencing hearings today in the United States District Court in Fort Smith.

According to court records, on April 5, 2019, a search warrant was obtained by the FBI and served on a home in Alpena, Arkansas, where over 140 gross pounds of methamphetamine was located. The home was owned by defendant Walter Alvarez, who allowed his son Jason Alvarez, and an associate, Daniel Perez-Lebron to receive large quantities of methamphetamine at the location and prepare it for sale in both the Western District of Arkansas and in Iowa. It appeared from the evidence that the methamphetamine would arrive concealed within special compartments inside the wheels of vehicles in a compressed state, requiring the methamphetamine to be reconstituted in order to be sold and consumed. This reconstituting process required chemicals such as acetone, of which a large amount was located along with the methamphetamine.