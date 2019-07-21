CAVE SPRING, ARK. – The third annual Mom and So Much More fashion show happened yesterday in Cave Springs.

The unique show benefits the “Peace at Home Shelter” which supports women and families escaping domestic violence.

Founder Chantel Shuler says the event is about raising awareness of a big problem in an empowering way.

“Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate against men, women, race, or ages. So we’re here to help stop it and raise awareness of it as well.” –

Chantel Shuler, founder, Mom and So Much More Fashion Show

The 50 models showcased on Saturday were selected for being inspirational and influential moms in our communities.