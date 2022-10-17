NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A cornerstone of North Little Rock history, and a reminder of what once was.

Not the location you would think of as home to the paranormal but behind the unassuming exterior of a historic North Little Rock building, a group of paranormal investigators looks to meet the true residents of Argenta, leaving with one conclusion: the North Little Rock Heritage Center belongs in the “Supernatural State”.

On a chilly winter night, investigators with Sweet N’ Sour Paranormal: Michelle, Chris, Blake and Lauren are hoping to uncover the secrets left buried in the archives.

Historian Cary Bradburn knows a few of those tales, working in the same building that was once the fire station, city hall, and jail.

“This two-story brick building was built in 1895,” Bradburn explained, standing in what was once the firetruck bay off Main Street. “This is known by old timers in North Little Rock as the old fire station building. I don’t know,” he admitted, “it sometimes speaks to you.”

There’s one story, in particular, the group hopes to come forward; the only known death that’s tied to the building itself.

“There’s been some significant events over the years in the building,” Bradburn said. “A man was in the holding cell in back and four masked intruders came in, overpowered the turnkey… He was lynched on the corner of 6th and Main.”

Homer Blackman, killed in 1906 – one of the darker tales of Main Street.

But as the group begins the night, medium Michelle hears someone else. While walking through the archives, she explains a conversation she hears going on unheard by others, an argument with a mysterious woman taking the lead.

“She’s in a group and you can hear them all screaming, but there’s one lady that’s dominating over it,” Michelle explained.

It’s only the beginning of what would prove to be a very loud night, with most of the evidence coming in the form of sound.

Once the investigation begins, it’s not long before something decides to speak up: a recorded murmur caught on Chris’ audio recorder, a woman who sounds like she’s shouting “you again!” right next to Chris.

But no one was there.

Once the team is reassembled, the whispers turn to shouts.

Huddled together in a research room, the group uses a device that cycles through radio stations – giving anything no longer living a chance to speak. Whoever is wearing headphones can hear the ghostly answers, but not the questions.

In one session, Blake listens to the randomly generated words as the group questions if the being is a man or a woman. The answer? is “ghost”. In another, the spirit answers the question “tell us your name” with “thinking about it.”

Not only is this spirit chatty, he or she tells a coherent story no one was expecting: a possible death not previously recorded.

While cycling through stations, Chris now manning the device answers “roof”. “Did you jump off the roof?” Blake asks. “Pushed him,” came the response. “Who did the pushing?” Blake followed up, and the chilling answer: “Steve. He done it.”

No one knows who Steve is or can recount a tale of someone being pushed off a roof, but the coincidence of those series of sentences leaves the group with a chill down their spine, nonetheless.

But the night takes a turn when that same spirit threatens to latch on to Michelle, eerily saying “your house. Inside.”

Could it all be nothing more than words? Or something darker?

Whatever it is, it’s put the North Little Rock Heritage Center firmly in the “Supernatural State”.

(The video in the player above contains bonus footage from the investigation of the North Little Rock Heritage Center.)

“The Supernatural State” is a four-part series airing every Monday at 10:00 in October, only on KARK.