LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Lost in the woods of Lonoke County lies a historic graveyard, home to some of the founding families of Central Arkansas. Its graves are hidden by trees, its gate rusted and chained shut. But the stories of those who are interred there survive – even if their subjects did not.

The name of the burial ground is listed in the Lonoke County Museum and studied by its historians; but for the privacy of family and neighbors, the group of paranormal investigators who have permission to study the grounds has chosen not to share its location.

But some still know what it has to unearth.

Lonoke County Sherriff John Staley takes a group of deputies over every month to clean the cemetery and keep an eye on things. “It’s hidden,” he said. “It’s back off the end of the road, down a grass driveway to a tree-filled cemetery. It’s beautiful.”

But among the beauty is also a sense of something else, the stories of the spirits who live there waiting to be told.

One story is that of the Eagles, one of the more prominent families interred.

The story goes that three relatives were killed trying to retrieve a pack of stolen hogs. Records of the trial related to the killings were more focused on who the hogs actually belonged to than the circumstances of their death, and only word of mouth survives as to what exactly happened. Their headstone lies among those of other families, in the older section of the graveyard that dates back to the 1800s.

But another unique factor of the cemetery is what lies along its border, a marker that reads “beyond this marker are buried about 90 slaves or descendants of slaves of African origin”. A field of nearly 100, unmarked and unnamed.

“They were individual graves,” Staley explained, “they’re just not marked. But they’re memorialized by that big marker.”

The group, known as Sweet N’ Sour Paranormal, got the most activity around the memorial, with devices that register changes in energy, a K-II meter, going off and balls that light up when moved flashing when no one was near. Audio recordings taken at the site also appear to say “leave, leave” when an investigator asks if the spirits want them to stay.

For the paranormal group, it’s enough proof that someone or something is listening, but in the dark of nature, who can say if it truly is a ghost or just a rampant imagination looking to make connections with coincidence?

No matter what you believe, one thing’s for certain, this secluded Lonoke County cemetery belongs in the Supernatural State.

(The video in the player above is bonus footage featuring Troy Lynch and his Terrifying Travels while helping to investigate the hidden Lonoke County cemetery.)

