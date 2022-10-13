LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Six Bridges Book Festival is returning to Little Rock again this October.

Six Bridges, named for the six bridges that connect Little Rock and North Little Rock, is an 11-day celebration of reading, writing, and storytelling in all forms.

After being completely virtual for the last two years, the festival is returning in person for its 19th year, spreading all the events to different venues across the Little Rock area. Some activities, however, will still be completely virtual.

Many different nationally known authors will host panels on a variety of topics. Beyond the panels, there will be several other activities, such as movie screenings and a George Michael tribute concert.

The festival will start on Thursday, Oct. 20th, and go all the way until Sunday, Oct. 30th.

For more details on the festival and all its events, go to SixBridgesBookFestival.org.