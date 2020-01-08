The original Harlem Globetrotters coming to Simmons Bank Arena, January 31

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Original Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, January, 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale right now at www.ticketmaster.com or the arena box office.

Ticket prices vary from $30 to $140.

There are group discounts available too. For group Sales, contact the group sales office at 501-975-9131 or jflynn@simmonsbankarena.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

The Globetrotters have always been innovators. Now they’re pushing the limits like only they can. Don’t miss the Pushing the Limits World Tour featuring new thrills, surprise moments and more player interaction than ever. It’s a family experience like no other, where laugh-out-loud fun meets jaw-dropping athleticism. Put a new spin on family time!