NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — City crews are working to repair the Cascade waterfall at the Old Mill that hasn’t worked since the 1950’s.

The Old Mill has been around since the 1880’s and features rustic outdoor sculptures and flowers.

The Cascade waterfall was featured in the opening scene of the 1939 film Gone with the Wind.

The Old Mill

The city says the waterfall is expected to be up and running in the next two weeks.