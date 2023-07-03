There’s a new ice cream at Loblobby Creamery that could also help fight hunger in Arkansas.

Mighty Rib blogger Kevin Shalin stopped by KARK 4 News to share details on how a peachy ice cream treat can help fight hunger.

The Mighty Peach is a combination of vanilla ice cream, brown sugar peaches and bourbon caramel swirl.

With every scoop of The Mighty Peach, a portion of sales will benefit the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, a non-profit organization that focuses on providing programs and resources to reduce hunger in the state.

To support The Mighty Rib and Loblobby Creamery, stop by the ice cream shop at 1423 Main Street in Little Rock and the Benton shop located at 115 N Market Street.