LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multiple services are closing operations in central Arkansas due to the winter weather.

State offices in Arkansas closed early Tuesday.

Little Rock has an emergency shelter open at the Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W. 16th Street. For transportation to Dunbar call 501-955-3444. City facilities are also closed Tuesday and Board Agenda Meeting for Tuesday evening has been canceled. The Board will convene as scheduled at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Centre at University Park, 6401 W. 12th St.

Little Rock offices will also be closed Wednesday. The Dunbar Center shelter will be open.

North Little Rock closed its offices at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Sanitation ran its regular routes that day.

Conway city offices are closed through Wednesday. The mayor’s office phone will be answered during this time.

Jacksonville is operating a warming center from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Feb. 1 – 3 at 1208 West Main Street north. Volunteers are needed.

Pine Bluff closed city offices on Tuesday; staff is working remotely.

Hot Springs city offices are closed through noon on Feb. 1. The solid waste transfer station is closed, as is the Republic Services landfill. A warming center is open from 5 p.m. Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 Central Avenue.

Post Offices are closed in (alphabetical order) Black Rock, Bono, Caraway, Elizabeth, Gameliel, Gepp, Henderson, Hickory Ridge, Parkin, Sedgwick,State Capitol Bldg, State University in Jonesboro, Sturkie and Viola.

Waste Management announced it would not operate through Wednesday. The pause will affect solid waste, residential recycling and landfill services.

Door Dash has invoked its severe weather protocol. Operations are suspended in Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Hot Springs, Conway and Searcy. Wednesday operations will depend upon weather, a spokesperson said.

The Little Rock Zoo will remain closed through Feb. 1.

Additional winter weather is expected for Wednesday.

This is a developing story. This list will be updated as new information is received.