The Latest: Experts, citizens decry federal executions during press conference

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The murder victims’ family members and a Catholic Bishop will be among local, state and national groups at a press conference Monday nearby the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute to express outrage at anticipated executions.

Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 3 p.m. CT on Monday at a federal prison in Indiana. He was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.

“The timing of these execution dates and the insistence on going forward despite the pandemic leads us to conclude that these executions are nothing more than a political stunt intended to stoke the political base of Donald Trump as he runs for re-election,” Abraham Bonowitz, co-director of Death Penalty Action, a national organization mobilizing opposition to federal executions, said. “They say this is for the victim’s families when the victims’ family in the case of Daniel Lee have begged the president to show mercy on their behalf. How tone-deaf can they be? We can do better for murder victim family members, be safe from dangerous individuals and hold them accountable without wasting taxpayer dollars on a system fraught with disparity and error.”

