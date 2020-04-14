The impact of COVID-19 brings changes to Little Rock Zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The novel coronavirus is ever-changing how we live our daily lives.

Which is why it was no surprise of new changes being implemented at the Little Rock Zoo when early this month a tiger at a New York zoo tested positive for the virus.

Little Rock Zoo staff quickly ensured extra steps were taken to keep both staff and animals safe.



“We are talking about the long term survival of some very rare and endangered species that we want to see survive for the long term,” says Susan Altrui, the director of the Little Rock Zoo,

She says employees have always taken the necessary steps to protect the animals.

However, since the news of the tiger contracting the virus from an asymtomatic zookeeper, Altrui and zoo staff have started implementing new protocols to keep animals and staff healthy and safe.

“That’s really important because we have a lot of critically endangered animals in our care and it’s important that we maintain that health of that collection,” she says.

The zoo is now having all staff wear gloves and masks when dealing with animals — something they were already doing with the primate species.

The zoo is still closed due to COVID-19 and guidance from health officials but host daily online safari for the public.

To learn more about the zoo’s daily virtual safari, click here. (https://www.littlerockzoo.com/events/virtual-safari-2020)