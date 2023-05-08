LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – All kinds of pies can be found on just about every menu across Arkansas, and a local author has brought many of these Natural State recipes together in a new book.

Kat Robinson, food historian and author of “The Great Arkansas Pie Book,” stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about her book and all things pie in Arkansas.

The book is a massive, 288-page collection of 248 recipes covering every kind of pie from around Arkansas.

Robinson will be signing copies of the book at the Historic Arkansas Museum on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

She will also be signing books and judging the Pie Baking Contest at the Knoxville, Arkansas Flea Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The Great Arkansas Pie Book” will be officially released on Tuesday.